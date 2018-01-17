KURNOOL: Ahobilam Mutt officials started Paarveta Utsavam, also called wedding invitation of Lord Narasimha Swamy, at Bachepalle village near Ahobilam temple, on Tuesday evening in a grand manner. The mutt authorities led by endowments officer G Kameswaramma and mutt representatives S Sampath and Venugopalachari, performed special pujas on the occasion of launching the 45-day Utsavam.

Lord Narasimha Swamy invites His devotees for His marriage as per the tradition every year. In the next 45 days, people residing in the surrounding 33 villages of Ahobilam in Allagadda Assembly constituency are being invited for the divine wedding of Lord Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of Ahobilam. The event concludes at Ahobilam temple on February 28. Kalyanotsavam will be held on March 1. Some tribals and priests of Ahobilam temple, considering themselves as representatives of the Lord, take out a procession called Paarveta with the idol of Lord Narasimha Swamy in a palanquin as per the tradition and cover all the villages extending wedding invitation. Elaborate arrangements will be made to celebrate the divine wedding on a grand scale.