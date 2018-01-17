GUNTUR: The governing body of NTR Mirchi Yard has decided to use private cold storages as sub-yards to store chilli produce.NTR Mirchi Yard, which is Asia’s biggest chilli market yard, is plagued by lack of space. Large number of chilli bags arrive at the chilli yard, but due to lack of sufficient space, these stocks are not being unloaded from the lorries for two to three days.

Sometimes, the yard officials declare holidays to clear the stocks putting farmers to inconvenience. During the peak season, one lakh bags of chilli reach the yard from various parts of AP and Telangana.

Chilli farmer R Lakshma Reddy of Rompicherla village, said they have to wait for two to four days to sell their produce during the peak season. “Sometimes the chilli stocks remain in the lorries till the stocks are cleared in the yard,” Reddy said.

He further said that the farmers used to store the produce in cold storages anticipating better price. This will cause additional burden to farmers who pay rents for using storage facility, if there is a steep fall in prices.

With the introduction of eNAM, the officials have decided to use private cold storages as sub-yards to store chilli. There are 104 cold storages in and around Guntur city. Chilli Yard chairman M Subba Rao said the farmers can now sell their produce without any hassles.

Commission for cold storages

Marketing Department Commissioner Samuel Anand Kumar said that two per cent commission would be given to cold storages as user charge. He said the Marketing Department would issue licences to cold storages soon.