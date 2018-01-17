KURNOOL/KAKINADA/KADAPA:Five persons met watery grave in three different incidents across the State since Monday evening. Two died in Kurnool, two in East Godavari and one in Kadapa district.

In Yarranguntla village of Dhone mandal in Kurnool district, two boys, aged 10, slipped into a pond while trying to get themselves cleaned after attending nature’s call on Monday evening.

Hearing their cries for help, farmhands, who were in the vicinity, rushed to the spot, but they could not rescue the two boys.

According to villagers, one of the boys was trying to help the other who slipped into the pond and in the process, he also got drowned.The deceased were identified as M Manoj Kumar, a class V student and native of Jaladurgam village in Pyapili mandal in the district, and his cousin Y Manohar, a class V student and native of Dhone. Both of them came to their mothers’ native village Yarranguntla to celebrate Sankranti. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the death of the two boys.

Two teenagers drowned in another incident in Godavari river at Saladhivaripalem village in I Polavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Monday evening.According to I Polavaram Sub-Inspector Kranthi Kumar, three teenagers came to their relatives’ house in Saladhivaaripalem for celebrating Sankranti. On Monday evening, they went for a swim in Godavari river. Ignorant of the depth at the place, they ventured deep into the river and got drowned.

On hearing their cries for help, locals with the help of police rushed to the spot, but they could only rescue one teenager. Bodies of the other two were found floating in the river on Tuesday morning. The bodies were shifted to Mummidivaram government hospital for postmortem.The deceased were identified as Purtha Syam (14) of T Kothapalli of I Polavaram mandal and Revu Kalyan (19) of Visakhapatnam.

The rescued boy was identified as Pothula Anil (17 ) of T Kothapalli.

In a freak case of drowning, a 25-year-old youth met watery grave in Fakkirupalle tank on the outskirts of Kadapa on Tuesday, when he jumped into it with three other youths to escape from the police.

The victim, identified as B Veeraiah of Sivanandapuram under Chinna Chowk police limits of Kadapa, along with nine others was indulging in gambling using marbles on Tuesday evening.

When they heard the sound of police siren on bikes of Blue Colts four of the 10 youths jumped into the tank. Though Veeraiah was rescued from the tank and shifted to hospital, he succumbed while undergoing treatment. A case was registered.