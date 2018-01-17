TIRUMALA: Paruveta Utsavam was performed with religious fervour at Tirumala on Tuesday. As part of the mock safari festival, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and Lord Sri Krishna Swamy threw weapons at wild animals, while thousands of devotees witnessed the celestial act with devotion at Paruveta Mandapam, situated 3 km away from the temple in the forest.

The day commenced with the chief pontiff of Pedda Jiyangar Mutt handing over special garland of Goda Devi brought from Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple to be adorned to the presiding deity.Later, Lord Malayappa Swamy and Lord Sri Krishna Swamy, both the deities seated on separate palanquins, were taken for a pleasure hunt to Paruveta Mandapam from the main shrine in a colourful procession. The Lord sporting Pancha Ayudha (Five weapons) such as conch, disc, mace, bow and arrow, accompanied by Lord Sri Krishna Swamy, enthralled the devotees, who gathered to witness the event. VGOs Ravinder Reddy, Vimala Kumari, temple Peishkar Ramesh, priests and other officials took part in the event.