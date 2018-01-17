GUNTUR: The Forest Department is planning to replenish the State’s depleting green cover and increase native trees using ‘seed balls’. Seed balls, also known as ‘earth balls’, consist of a variety of different seeds rolled within a ball of clay with compost and soil. There is an interesting bit of history associated with this method.The technique for creating seed balls was rediscovered by Japanese natural farming pioneer Masanobu Fukuoka. It was also utilised in ancient Egypt to re-nourish farms after the annual spring flooding of the Nile.

“The seed balls are an ancient technique for propagating plants from seeds without opening up soil with cultivation tools. This technique is used to introduce vegetation to the land by dropping seed balls by aerial reforestation. The seed balls will improve the green cover and can regulate extreme temperatures with improvement of native trees. The survival rate of seeds when planted as seed ball is comparatively higher than being planted as seed or sapling,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest department P Mallikarjuna Rao.

Improving greenery

The Forest Department is planning to take up a massive seed ball plantation drive to increase the green cover by 50 %

The department will procure 3,600 tonnes of seeds

Earlier, the department had dropped 660 tonnes of seed balls by aerial reforestation