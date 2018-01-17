KAKINADA:Two women dancers were arrested for allegedly indulging in obscene acts at Gorinta village in Peddapuram mandal on Tuesday. Scantily clad women danced to Tollywood songs in full public glare. A video clip of the same has gone viral on social media.

The dance programme took place five kilometres away from the Gorinta police station. Based on information, the Peddapuram police raided the venue and found that two female dancers were dancing in an obscene manner.

A case was booked against the two women under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and both of them were arrested. The residents vented their ire at such programmes being organised in the name of Sankranti festivities.