VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating the commitment to BC welfare, YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cheated the BCs in various ways and the sub-plan amount was meager when compared to the actual sum allocated.Speaking at the BC interaction meeting as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Papanaidupet in Chittoor district on Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition said that out of the proposed `10,000 crore sub-plan for BCs, Naidu has released Rs 2, 200 crore followed by Rs 2,573 crore and Rs 4,5000 crore during the past three years, which shows his lack of commitment towards BCs.

He said it was only during the ‘golden era’ of YS Rajasekhara Reddy that the BC’s have benefited immensely. “Our party, when voted to power with your blessings, will take forward his agenda and work for the welfare of the community,” he said and added that his party leaders have spread out to all constituencies to take note of the grievances and suggestion of BCs.

Jagan said at the BC Garjana to be organised after his Padayatra, a BC declaration will be released spelling out the party agenda for BC Welfare. “Chandrababu Naidu has cheated the BCs during the four years of his rule. He told Boyas, Kurmas, fishermen and others that they would be included in the Scheduled list but went back on the promise,” he said.