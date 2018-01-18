SRIKAKULAM: IN what could be a shot in the arm for the Uddanam region which has been haunted by mysterious chronic kidney diseases (CKD) for the last two decades, a proposal has been mooted for drones to ferry emergency medicines to the doorsteps of patients.NGO Uddanam Foundation has proposed the engaging of drones to deliver medicines to patients within 9 km radius from hub centres. “We have suggested drone services for the delivery of medicines in emergency situations. The government is yet to give its nod for the proposal,” Uddanam Foundation convener Piriya Vijaya told TNIE.

After getting the government’s green signal, the Foundation plans to engage two drones for delivery in the first phase. As of now, 13,000 people from 125 villages in Uddanam have been diagnosed as having high levels of serum creatinine, of which more than 6,000 patients have critical symptoms. Further, many people are dying in remote villages of the region owing to lack of timely access to emergency healthcare.

“The delivery of medicines through drones can save many lives as the medicines will be delivered at the doorsteps of the patients.

As of now, the services will be made available in Sompeta, Ichchapruam, Kaviti and Kanchili mandals in the initial phase. Once the medicine is delivered, local RMPs and health attendants can administer the medication in consultation with certified medical officers,” Piriya Vijaya explained. The dearth of ambulances too is a major healthcare hitch in the region. Local government hospitals do not have ambulances and so the vehicles come from Kaviti, Kanchili and Sompeta mandal headqurters. The Foundation began free ambulance services in Uddanam villages two days ago.