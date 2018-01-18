VIJAYAWADA: To foster entrepreneurship in the State, the government is planning to pool over `300 crore in the next few months, IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said. He said that a concrete action plan would be chalked out in a month’s time.Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Andhra Pradesh chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Amaravati and Andhra Angels here on Wednesday, the IT Minister said that creating an ecosystem for promoting start-up culture is government’s top priority though it is facing a revenue deficit of over `16,000 crore.

“We have already announced `100 crore start-up fund to encourage innovations. With the help of TiE Amaravati, we will tap another `300 crore or as much as possible through private means. Several investors have already expressed their interest. We will have the specifics by mid-February,” Lokesh said. He added that start-up ventures need not necessarily be technologically-driven and that there are several opportunities in the non-technological sectors. Lokesh said that since the formation of Andhra Angels, akin to the Hyderabad Angel Network, funding for start-up ventures is not be a problem anymore.

“Andhra Pradesh adopts modern technology in every field. We are the only state to have all secretarial and departmental files on e-office. We have one crore IoT devices in operation and we plan to make it five crore by 2019,” he explained.Lokesh, who is also the Panchayat Raj Minister, explained that technology is being used to map the number of potholes in the 78,000-km road network in the state.