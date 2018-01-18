VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (APMRPS) president Perupogu Venkateswara Rao came down heavily on Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on his silence over his fans trolling film critic Katti Mahesh and called him immature.In a press conference held on Wednesday, Venkateswara Rao said Katti Mahesh being a Dalit, became a target of his fans when he expressed his opinion on Pawan Kalyan’s films and his political party. He said that Pawan Kalyan’s fans were even attacking Mahesh’s personal life and called it is undemocratic.

“Everyone has freedom of expression. When an issue was raised, being a celebrity and chief of a political party, he (Pawan) had the responsibility to clear the air before it turned into wildfire,” he said.Rao also expressed his surprise on film personalities and political parties for remaining silent.

“When his fans harassed an individual, he should have immediately condemned it or done something to stop the attack much like what the Tamil stars Ajith and Vijay did by releasing statements. But he didn’t. This shows Pawan’s immaturity,” Rao said. Commenting on his kind of politics, Rao said, “There is no sincerity in his fight for the Special Category Status (SCS) for the state and the farmer issues.”