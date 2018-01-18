VISAKHAPATNAM: Reiterating his government’s resolve of promoting women entrepreneurs by creating a conducive ambience with the support of infrastructure and technology, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that an international trade and technology hub for women entrepreneurs would be set up in Visakhapatnam soon. Inaugurating the three-day ‘International Women Entrepreneurs Conference’ organised by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of AP (ALEAP), India, in association with the South Asian Association for Regional Corporation (SAARC) and Andhra Pradesh Government at a city hotel here, Naidu announced that the government had sanctioned 50 acres of land to ALEAP, India at Gidijala village in Anandapuram mandal for the project and another five acres to develop an Innovation and Incubation Centre.

On the occasion, the AP government inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ALEAP and the South Asian Women Development Forum (SAWDF) of the SAARC to develop the international trade and technology hub for women entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam. “To encourage the women entrepreneurs, the government offers 25 per cent subsidy on primary capital investment up to a maximum limit of `30 lakh and a 15 per cent rebate on machinery expenditure,” Naidu said.

Giving details about the slew of initiatives undertaken by the AP government to encourage entrepreneurship with a special focus on women, the CM said the government has invested `30,47,801 crore so far by signing 1,900 MoUs and generated around 30 lakh job opportunities. In the last two years, Naidu said, around 24,000 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been set up in the State with an outlay of `11,000 crore and the units have created 2.5 lakh job opportunities thus far.

Referring to the new industrial policy, the Chief Minister said the government has evolved a system for ‘ease of doing business’ to sanction all the necessary permissions to the investors and entrepreneurs in just 21 days. Marking the 25 years of completion of the ALEAP, the CM released a book on its achievement and said that the ALEAP wAfter the programme, Naidu boarded a special flight to Delhi where he was scheduled to meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Eight industrial hubs for women entrepreneurs sanctioned

Visakhapatnam: The AP government has sanctioned eight industrial hubs exclusively for women entrepreneurs across the State which will be grounded by the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of AP (ALEAP), India, its president K Rama Devi has said. She said the state government is extending all the needed support for the smooth implementation of the project.