HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has recently directed the Employees State Insurance (ESI) authorities to commence hearing on applicability of ESI facility to sanitary workers, health workers and self-help groups working in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. The court directed the municipal commissioner to appear before the ESI officials on February 2 this year and that the latter to examine the records and documents submitted by the commissioner and to complete the hearing.

Justice S V Bhatt was passing this order in a petition by the VMC commissioner challenging the proceedings of the ESI directing the municipal corporation to pay the amount to the above workers as contribution as per ESI Act.After hearing the case, the judge felt like giving an opportunity to the municipal corporation to place its arguments before the ESI. The judge while passing the above order, made it clear to the ESI authorities to complete the hearing and pass orders as early as possible preferably within four weeks from February 2.