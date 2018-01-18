In a relief to the petitioners, the Hyderabad High Court has directed the revenue authorities concerned to incorporate the name of petitioners in the revenue records in respect of the subject lands of about 25 acres by deleting the name of the respondent corporation (erstwhile AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) therein.Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was allowing the petition filed by S Aravind Reddy and two others seeking to declare the action of the respondent authorities in changing revenue entries in pahanies in respect of subject lands covering various survey numbers of Adibhatla village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioners’ counsel contended that though their land was acquired for the benefit of the respondent corporation in 2004, the subject land continued to be in their possession till date. In spite of the fact, the name of the corporation was continuing in the records which was illegal and arbitrary and violative of the AP Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 1971.After hearing the case, the judge directed the revenue authorities of Ibrahimpatnam mandal to incorporate the name of the petitioners in the revenue records with regard to the subject land and disposed of the case.