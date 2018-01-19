KAKINADA : A 10-year-old girl was run over by a lorry on beach road here on Thursday.

According to Sarpavaram SI Swamy Naidu, the deceased was identified as Billakurthy Lakshmi Devi (10) of Godarigunta. The mishap occurred when the girl, along with her neighbour Vijayananda Reddy, was returning home from her grandmother’s house at Nagulapalli village in U Kothapalli mandal after Sankranti festival. According to eyewitnesses, the girl’s dupatta flew away and got entangled on the lorry windshield near Shilparamam on beach road in Kakinada.

The lorry knocked down the motorcyclist and the girl and dragged them for some distance.

The locals rushed the girl to Kakinada government hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The Sarpavaram police registered a case and investigation is on. Lakshmi Devi was the only child of Billakurthy Appa Rao, a construction labourer and Nagamani. The girl was studying class V at Mother Teresa High School in Godarigunta.