RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM :East Godavari Road Transport Corporation (RTC) is making a turn around by registering a healthy profit. APSRTC Rajamahendravaram Regional Manager C Ravi Kumar has said that East Godavari RTC registered a profit of `11.26 crore (Amalapuram depot - `5.75 crore and Kakinada depot - `5.51 crore) by November-end 2017.

He said East Godavari RTC has a fleet strength of 657 government buses and 200 hired buses. The buses travel approximately 3,36,000 km per day. Around 38,000 to 40,000 passengers commute in RTC buses in a day fetching a revenue of `1 crore. The Rajamahendravaram RTC also rolled out courier and parcel services to come out of the red. According to sources, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Tuni, Ravulapalem and Razole bus depots are making profits through parcel services, whereas Gokavaram, Yeleswaram and Ramachandrapuram bus depots are incurring losses.

Mopping up additional revenue

APSRTC also rolled out its cargo services as part of its efforts to mop up additional revenue. Booking counters were arranged in all the bus depots. APSRTC Rajamahendravaram Regional Manager C Ravi Kumar maintained that consumers can get luggage transportation with meagre charges. These facilities will be provided in all the areas where APSRTC buses are being operated. He made it clear that APSRTC will be responsible for the luggage from booking place to its destination. He informed that UV Manohar has been appointed as East Godavari parcel service manager and consumers could call him on 9493955984.