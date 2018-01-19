KADAPA: Five persons were killed and 21 others injured in two separate road accidents in the district on Thursday. Sub-Inspector Vidyasagar said that three farm workers were killed and 20 others were injured when the tractor trailer on which they were going to fields for work, overturned at Gudipadu village in Duvvuru mandal.

As many as 30 farm workers of Shinganapalle village boarded the ill-fated tractor trailer to go to the fields in the early morning. While negotiating a curve on Kadapa-Kurnool highway, the driver lost control and the tractor overturned killing Brahmaiah (45), Dastagiramma (50), and Siddayya (45) on the spot. The injured farm workers were shifted to the government hospital in Proddatur.

In another accident, two children were killed when they fell down from a running tractor trailer at Etimapuram in Penagalur mandal. SI Shiva Prasad said that the villagers took Gobbemmalu in a procession to an irrigation tank for immersion. While returning, M Bharat (7) and J Padmavathi (15) fell down from the tractor trailer and died on the spot. One woman was injured in the incident.