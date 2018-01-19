HYDERABAD: The High Court has recently directed the CB-CID of Andhra Pradesh to re-investigate and to file a final report in the case registered by the Puttaparthy police against Satya Sai Central Trust member RJ Ratnakar based on the complaint filed by Sai family member Ganapathy Raju in November 2013. The court directed the additional DGP of CB-CID to call for the case records from the local police to ascertain whether the investigation was pending or a final report was filed, and to re-investigate the case, including on the part of probe already done, if any, by its verification to file final report thereafter.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao passed this order on two petitions filed by Ganapathy Raju in 2014. One plea sought directions to the state government to entrust the case to the CB-CID or the CBI for a fair probe. The other sought dismissal of the case registered against him (Raju) under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act pending before the judicial first class magistrate of Penukonda in Anantapur district.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the respondent (Ratnakar), in order to seek vengeance, had created a fake e-mail ID in the petitioner’s name and sent messages to the trustees demanding `25 lakh. Though a complaint was lodged in 2012, the local police, who were loyal to Ratnakar, utilised the services of one Sai Prasad belonging to SC community and had a complaint registered against him under the SC/ST Act.

Without there being any incident of attacking or abusing Sai Prasad, a false case was registered against the petitioner. In fact, the main purpose of registering the above First Information Report (FIR) was to see that he should withdraw all his allegations against the huge defalcation of funds committed by Ratnakar and further to see that the cyber crime case should reach its logical conclusion, he contended.

Justice Siva Sankara Rao, while relying on a judgment given by the Supreme Court in the Vinay Tyagi vs Irshad Ali case, said re-investigation could be ordered only by the constitutional courts by invoking Section 482 of CrPC or Article 226 of the Constitution.

ONGC told to regularise services of field operators

Hyderabad: In a relief to the workers of ONGC, a division bench of Hyderabad HC has directed the management of ONGC to regularise the services of field operators, who had completed 240 days of service in a period of 12 months. Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice M Ganga Rao were upholding an order of a single judge who in Dec, 2016 had directed the authorities of ONGC to regularise services of staff working at Rajahmundry from AP and TS for past 20 years.