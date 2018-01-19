Mentally challenged woman raped
By Express News Service | Published: 19th January 2018
Last Updated: 19th January 2018 07:31 AM | A+A A- |
GUNTUR: Two persons allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman at Achampeta in Guntur district on Thursday. The accused lured the woman by offering her sweets. Later, they took her to a deserted place and raped her. According to Achampeta SI P Kiran, Kilaru Narasimha Rao and Bayyavarapu Narasaiah allegedly raped a mentally challenged woman at Achampeta. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Kilaru Narasimha and Bayyavarapu Narasaiah hail from Pedapalem village in Achampeta mandal.