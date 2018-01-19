GUNTUR: One person was killed after the motorcycle on which he was travelling was hit by a mini truck at Appapuram channel crossroads in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

According to Chebrolu SI V Babu Rao, Dara Yaswanth (20) was travelling on his bike towards Guntur from his native village Goudapalem in Chebrolu mandal. Meanwhile, a speeding mini truck hit the motorbike from the opposite direction resulting in the instantaneous death of Yaswanth.

On receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot. The family members of Yaswanth wept inconsolably after hearing his death news. Chebrolu police shifted his body to Guntur government hospital for post-mortem.