HYDERABAD: State irrigation department officials have opposed the demand put forth by AP officials for a study by a “neutral authority” on the excess drawing of 29 tmcft of water by AP from the Pothireddypadu (PRP) head regulator in the current water year.A sub-committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), constituted to look into the disputes arose between AP and TS in the current water year including the excess drawl of water from the PRP, met on Wednesday.

TS officials said that the head regulator capacity is 44,000 cusecs (new nine gates), 14,664 cusecs (three old gates), 4,888 (standby gate of new gates), 4,888 cusecs (standby gate of old gates) and 5,500 cusecs of power house gates - a total of 73,940 cusecs. They contended that AP drew 29 tmcft excess water from PRP this water year and there was no account for it. The state raised objections to discrepancies in water accounting.

But AP officials said that the discrepancy in the spillway discharges increased after the adoption of the new capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects which has to be studied by a competent neutral authority. “The gap of realisation was to the tune of 19.28 per cent during 1996-97 and it was as high as 27.32 per cent in 2013-14, which may be due to the discrepancy in the discharge of the spillway and implementation of new contour capacity,” the AP officials said.