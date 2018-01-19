GUNTUR: TDP functionaries paid rich tributes to party founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on his 22nd death anniversary on Thursday.Speaking at the party office here on Thursday, Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao said NTR upheld the self-respect of Telugu-speaking population and rode to power within nine months of establishing the party.

Women and Child Welfare Minister P Sunita said that NTR strived for the uplift of weaker sections and farmers and granted right in property to women.Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao said NTR’s legacy was immortal and the party would continue to work for the poor and the downtrodden.