VIJAYAWADA: Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao has written a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting extension of the route of Gowthami Express to benefit those living in Lingampally and surroundings.In the letter, Rao explained that Gowthami Express (12738/12737) that runs between Secunderabad in Telangana and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on daily basis, has completed three decades of service since its inception in October 1987.

It has been the connecting train for the East, West Godavari districts with the then capital city Hyderabad and it is one of the longest trains running with 24 coaches and runs with full capacity throughout the year, always with a long waiting list, he explained.

He said that most of the people travelling by this train are settled in Kukatpally/Lingampally areas of Hyderabad. Now, as the train is running only up to Secunderabad, the commuters are compelled to travel through busy roads from Secunderabad to Kukatpally by buses and autos or taxis. Therefore, the commuters are requesting for extension of this train up to Lingampally, which is 24 km away from Secunderabad. This will save their time and money.

Why the demand

