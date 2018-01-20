TIRUPATI: The reservation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Kalyana Mandapams can be done via Internet from January 24, Tirupati JEO Pola Bhaskar said. On the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami, the online booking facility would be launched in a grand manner. Anyone can book the TTD Kalyana Mandapams according to their family plans for weddings and other such functions, including community pujas like Varalakshmi Vratham and all through online with the launch of the new facility. The prescribed application is available when the person logs on to TTD website for booking Kalyana Mandapams, the EO said.

