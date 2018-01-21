VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Zurich on January 22 to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland. The theme of this year’s event is ‘creating a shared future in a fractured world’. The event aims at increasing economic and socio-cultural exchanges between the participants. Addressing media-persons on Saturday, Communications Advisor to the Stae Government Parakala Prabhakar said that the Chief Minister will attend 25 meetings, out of which five will be roundtable meetings with the CEOs of various companies.

On day one, the CM will attend the World Economic Forum’s opening meeting and sign three important MoUs. On day 2, Naidu will meet some of the global CEOs at a breakfast meeting. He will also meet Japanese delegates at the India Lounge at the AP-Japan dinner meeting. Modi to inaugurate AP lounge Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address AP lounge on the same day. A real-time governance wall will replicated at the AP lounge to showcase the CM’s dashboard and digital governance.