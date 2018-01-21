HYDERABAD: TDP TS unit seniors including members of politburo members and party central committee on Saturday passed a resolution urging the party central leadership to initiate disciplinary action against Mothkupalli Narsimhulu. All the leaders met at NTR Bhavan here and condemned the comments made by Narsimhulu suggesting his party leadership to merge the yellow party’s TS unit with the ruling TRS in the State.

Soon after the meeting, party senior leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy told mediapersons that TDP would continue to remain as a strong political force in the State as long as Telugu-speaking people live on the earth. He then said a delegation of TDP leaders would soon visit Delhi to complain against the arrest of Vanteru Pratap Reddy to Home Minister Rajnath Singh.