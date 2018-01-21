HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday issued bailable warrant against South Central Railway general manager V K Yadav for his failure to appear before the court on Jan 19 despite order of the court in a contempt case. The bench directed the city police commissioner to take steps ensuring that the GM was placed before the court on Jan 25. Besides, the bench directed the senior divisional personnel officer of Guntakal division, SCR J Balaramaiah to appear before it on the same day. The bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Shameem Akther was passing this order in a contempt case filed by Pratap seeking action against Railways for failure to implement the earlier order.

