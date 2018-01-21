GUNTUR: Work on providing underground drainage (UGD) connections to residents of Seethanagaram is progressing at a tardy pace. For a good distance, the roads in the locality have become narrow due to this work, making it difficult for motorists, especially during rush hour.

As a result, a large number of motorists continue to take this road, skirting around the potholed spots on the way. The movement of heavy vehicles is a common sight on this stretch - and this factor contributes to the deterioration of the already battered road and congestion.

The roads in Seethanagaram, which is located near NTR Bus Station are not in a motorable condition. Thanks to the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) work that has left roads in this locality damaged, said R Subba Rao, a resident.

“A few residents pooled money from their pockets to fill the dug up roads. Eventually that also failed, once the lorries started coming, they continued to make ditches. Even autos hesitate to come here,” he rues, leaving us with the question about the situation in emergencies.