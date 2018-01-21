SRIKAKULAM: The victims of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in Uddanam region who are undergoing dialysis procedure in private hospitals will now get monthly pensions.Recently, collector K Dhananjaya Reddy brought the plights of the renal ailments victims to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking pension for the patients undergoing dialysis procedure at private hospitals. The officials say that the CM has given nod to the proposal, but they are yet to receive the guidelines from the government in this regard so far.

Already, the government has sanctioned a monthly pension of `2,500 to the renal ailment victims who are undergoing dialysis procedures at government hospitals. During a survey conducted last year, 101593 people from 114 villages in Uddanam underwent screening tests and 13,063 of them were identified with CKD symptoms and of them, 5,027 people were found with very higher levels of serum creatinine. The normal level of serum creatinine is 0.6 to 1.5 mg/dl.

The government then set up dialysis centres at Sompeta, Palasa and Palakonda and announced pensions for the patients undergoing procedures at government hospitals. In total, 317 such patients were identified for pensions.“Around 90 patients undergoing dialysis procedures at private hospitals are likely to receive pensions. Though the government has given nod to the proposal, we are yet to get the official communication,” district coordinator for hospital service B Surya Rao told TNIE.

Govt nod to free medicine

Srikakulam: The state government has agreed to a proposal mooted by the district administration to provide free medicines to the renal ailments patients in Uddanam. Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy submitted a proposal with an estimated budget of H25 crore for providing medicines to CKD victims free of cost. The officials say that the government has given nod to the proposal, but limited the budget to H10 crore. The patients are spending thousands of rupees every month on their treatment and medicines.

“I had to dispose of my 50-cent land for undergoing dialysis in Vizag. Tested positive for CKD some 10 years ago, I spend not less than H25,000 a month on treatment and medicine,” said B Krishna Veni from Jadupudi of Kaviti mandal. “The district administration has got the nod from the Chief Minister to provide medicines to CKD patients free of cost. Plans are afoot to make the medicines available at PHCs and CHCs.