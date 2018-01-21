VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his comments that the state would approach the Supreme Court, if need be, for sorting out the issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act and financial assistance from the Union Government till a level playing field was achieved, were quoted out of context.

During the Telugu Desam Party Coordination Committee meeting held ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Saturday at Interim Government Complex Velagapudi, he told the party leaders that recently he had met the Prime Minister and clarity emerged over the implementation of provisions of the Act.

According to party sources, the Chief Minister was upset over the reports in some sections of media that he had adopted a confrontational approach towards his alliance partner BJP. He told the party leaders that at the time when a clarity was emerging over the Centre's help, certain sections were creating unnecessary complications. Chandrababu Naidu clarified that taking a legal recourse to protect the rights of the state as far as the implementation of the Reorganisation Act was concerned was always an option, but it would be the last resort.

The other day, the Chief Minister took exception to the comments of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and media reports pertaining to NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar. The issue was also discussed during the coordination meeting. The party leaders were told that the Prime Minister had responded positively to the proposal for delimitation process to pave way for increasing the number of Assembly constituencies.

The party chief also expressed his ire over some leaders who took part in cockfights to the detriment of the party's reputation despite his instructions against it. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BJP state leaders are not happy with the Chief Minister's confrontational attitude. Some expressed their resentment openly. During his visit to Chittoor district on Saturday, BJP floor leader in the State Assembly P Vishnukumar Raj was highly critical of some of the policies of the State Government, particularly those related to the excise department, bringing the rifts between the two parties to light once again.