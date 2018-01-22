VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need to launch political consolidation initiatives in the next four months keeping the upcoming elections in mind, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed party leaders to work towards ensuring implementation of all the welfare schemes being rolled out by the State government.

He said that his government would soon launch unemployment allowance scheme for youth, which was one of the major promises of the TDP in 2014 elections.

Speaking at the one-day TDP State-level workshop held at Undavalli on Sunday, Naidu said that the yellow brigade should aim at sweeping the elections, likely to be held in May 2019, by winning all the 175 Assembly seats. “If we don’t win all the seats, it means there is some fault in us. People are observing how the public representatives are performing,” he said.

He stated that he would personally interact with all the leaders from February to improve the party’s prospects in the next elections. “It is the responsibility of the parliamentary in-charges to ensure the party’s success,” he added.

The TDP national president said that the party, with its focus on development and welfare, was able to gain people’s confidence in the last three and half years. On the occasion, he said that 2.5 lakh backward class people will be given tools under Aadarana 2 scheme to help them earn a livelihood. The Dalita Tejam programme will commence from January 26, he said.

He also said that there was an urgent need to bring down the crime against women in Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts in the State

Talking about the conduct of party workers, Naidu strictly instructed them to stay away from gambling. He was referring to the participation of TDP leaders in the rooster fights during Sankranti. “Safeguarding culture is one thing and promoting gambling in the name of culture is another. All of you should ensure that you don’t participate in gambling from next year,” he said.

Naidu expressed happiness as the number of applications and grievances during the recently concluded Janmabhoomi programme came down. “The positive feedback also went up from 58 to 63 per cent and we should work harder to make it 68 per cent by April,” he said.