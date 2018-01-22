VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer, South Central Railway will run 148 summer special trains between Secunderabad-Raxaul, Kacheguda-Tatanagar; Hyderabad-Jaipur and Secunderabad-Barauni, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Train No. 07091 Secunderabad - Raxaul special train will depart Secunderabad at 9:40 pm on April 3, 10, 17 and 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, June 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Tuesdays) and arrive at Raxaul at 6:15 pm on Thursdays. In the return direction, Train No. 07092 Raxaul - Secunderabad special train will depart Raxaul at 12:45 am on April 6, 13, 20 and 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Fridays) and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:55 am on Sundays.

These trains will comprise AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and second class general coaches.