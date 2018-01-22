VIJAYAWADA: Jan Swasthya Abhiyan and Praja Arogya Vedika together conducted a regional workshop on budgetary preparations in the government health sector. In the workshop, the doctors discussed the best way to conduct a survey on government hospitals and public health to be aware of the needs and requirements in the public healthcare.

Based on the survey, a detailed report will be submitted to both the Central and the State governments, seeking budgetary allocations for public health.

Suresh, convenor of Praja Arogya Vedika said, “Through this survey we will find out the ground reality in the healthcare. Based on that by January 30 we will complete the survey and also give the estimated requirement of funds in the health sector and submit it to both the State and the Central governments.”

He insisted on precise fund allocations for health in the budget for the use of general public rather than for the corporate beneficiaries. He demanded that the Central government allocate 4 percent of the GDP to healthcare in the budget.