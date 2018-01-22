GUNTUR: DM&HO Dr. J Yasmin has said that a detailed report on a tribal woman delivering a stillborn on the roadside, will be submitted to District Collector Kona Sasidhar and the district coordinator for medical services.

It may be mentioned here that a young woman from Gudipati Cheruvu in Veldurthi mandal gave birth to a stillborn in the middle of a road after being allegedly denied admission at Macherla government hospital in Guntur district on Saturday.

The DM&HO said that the woman was admitted to Macherla government hospital for treatment on Saturday night. She said that she had enquired about the health condition of J Tirupatamma and instructed doctors to extend best medical services to her.

Based on the directions of the Collector, Veldurthi and Macherla tahsildars are monitoring the health condition of Tirupatamma at the government hospital in Macherla.

Meanwhile, YSRC leader and Macherla MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no gynaecologist at Macherla government hospital, so Tirupatamma was referred to Guntur government hospital. “The woman was reportedly denied treatment due to profuse bleeding. A thorough inquiry should be conducted into the incident,” he added.

Ramakrishna Reddy spoke to the family members of Tirupatamma and promised all possible help. Later, speaking to the media, he said that the hospital services at Macherla are not up to the mark and appealed to the doctors to provide good service to the patients to win their hearts.

He said that there is no ambulance facility in the hospital and asked the hospital authorities not to terminate the services of ayahs who have been working in the hospital on contract basis for the last 10 years.

What exactly happened

A young woman delivered a stillborn on the road after being refused admission in the government hospital at Macherla in Guntur district on Saturday

The woman’s husband Bodaiah and their relatives claimed that Bodaiah was asked to move her from Sirigiripadu Primary Health Centre, where she was undergoing treatment, as there weren’t enough facilities to look after her

According to her relatives, J Tirupatamma was brought to government hospital at Macherla for parturition but the staff refused admission

The woman’s husband said Tirupatamma’s labour pains had started in the early hours of Saturday and hence they had brought her to the government hospital at Macherla at 8 am hoping to get good treatment

He stated that after seeing her health check-up records, the doctors and staff of the hospital asked them to go to Guntur government hospital, by which time the woman had already gone into labour

She gave birth on the road

en route to the hospital

The aggrieved relatives told the media that they had repeatedly tried to convince the doctors and staff that they had brought Tirupatamma to Macherla for good treatment but the medicos stood their ground and refused admission