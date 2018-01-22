VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has advised his party leaders to refrain from making any sort of critical remarks against the BJP. He said that his party had been trying to maintain friendly terms with the saffron party even though there are a few concerns.

Chandrababu was reacting to the strong remarks by Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivas against the BJP during the State level TDP workshop held at the CM’ residence in Undavalli on Sunday. Srinivas expressed his displeasure over the Union government for delaying the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

“Most of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act are yet to be implemented. They announced special package instead of special category status, but there is no update on it. Similarly, no announcement has been made regarding the railway zone. Even the funds released for construction of Amaravati are paltry. Several other promises are also pending,” he said in an emotional speech.

He added that the people of Andhra Pradesh do not have as much patience as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, referring to the several trips Naidu made to New Delhi. “The people in our State may not always stage dharnas, but they will act when the time is right. I hope the Union government will make adequate allocations to the State in the upcoming general budget,” he said.

Responding to these remarks, the TDP chief said he had taken up the issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he responded positively.

“We are trying to settle the issues without going for a confrontation. We all should maintain our composure since we are in alliance with the BJP,” he said.