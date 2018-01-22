KADAPA: Minister for Marketing C Adinarayana Reddy has said a ropeway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore to make Gandikota fort a major tourist attraction in Kadapa district. Another ropeway will also be built from Agasteswara Kona to Gandikota at a cost of Rs 3 crore to enable tourists to view the grandeur of Gandikota, the Grand Canyon.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day Gandikota Heritage Festival at Gandikota in Jammalamadugu mandal on Sunday, he said the construction of ropeways would be completed by January, 2019.

The government is organising Gandikota Heritage Festival with pomp to showcase the rich heritage of Kadapa district and make it a major tourist destination in Rayalaseema.

A sum of Rs 2 crore was allocated to organise the heritage festival in a grand manner. Dismissing the misconception that Kadapa is the land of factionalism, he said it was set to witness rapid industrial development in the coming days due to several initiatives taken by the State government. A steel factory would be set up at Ramachandrayyapalle with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, which generates large scale employment in the district.

The Minister said he was striving to develop the district on Irrigation, Industry and Infrastructure fronts. Emphasis would also laid on rehabilitation of Gandikota project oustees. It is the responsibility of people to preserve the grandeur of Gandikota fort for future generations, he said.

Earlier, folk artistes took out Shobha Yatra from Gandikota Tourism Hotel to the venue which attracted the crowd. The music concert of cine playback singers Geetha Madhuri and Krishna Chaitanya enthralled the audience.