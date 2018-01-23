HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the authorities of Andhra Pradesh government for their failure to implement court orders in preventing cockfights during the Sankranthi season, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed AP Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar and Director General of Police M Malakondaiah to appear in person before the court on January 29 for explanation.

“Despite the court orders, cockfights were held across the State as usual. Our orders were confined only on paper. The government has not taken the orders seriously. The public representatives themselves participated in the events and made statements on TV channels regarding cockfight. This is nothing but making mockery of the court orders. It is very unfortunate. If the concerned authorities were helpless, then they should have brought the issue to our notice, then we would have looked into it,” the bench remarked.

It also found fault with the authorities for their failure to file a report about the steps taken by them on the issue despite order of the court.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao was passing the order in a PIL case filed by K Ramachandra Raju from West Godavari complaining that the State government had failed to curb the unauthorised gaming, illegal sale of liquor, prostitution and many other illegal things held under the garb of cockfights particularly at Vempa and Srirampuram of Bhimavaram mandal in West Godavari district during Sankranthi. He sought directions to the government authorities to implement provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the AP Gaming Act, 1974 and to prevent the anti-social elements from organising cockfights and betting during festival season.

On January 4, the bench had made it clear that its order passed in 2016 preventing cockfights should be implemented by the State government without fail. It also made it clear that the government would be held responsible if there was any violation of the court order and directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to file a detailed report about the steps taken by them to prevent cockfights.

In December 2016, the High Court directed the AP government to constitute Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) under the 2001 rules prescribed in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 in all the 13 districts at the earliest, i.e. not later than January 31, 2017. When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the counsel for AP urged the court to grant some more time for filing report on the issue. Not satisfied with the submission, the bench pointed out that no application was filed seeking permission for more time to file the report and directed the chief secretary and DGP to appear before it.

HC relief for AP on Wakf panel

Hyderabad: In a relief to the AP government, the Hyderabad High Court on Monday permitted the State government to constitute managing committee of the State Wakf Board. The court made it clear to the government not to take into consideration the categories of MLA and MLC quota while constituting the managing committee of Wakf Board. Justice P Naveen Rao was vacating the stay granted earlier by the court in a plea by the AP government. Earlier, the court directed the AP government not to constitute the state Wakf Board till further orders, but permitted the state to conduct election to the managing committee as per schedule i.e. on August 31 last year.