VIJAYAWADA: Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as an actor par excellence, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao has said he could easily win an Oscar if he was in the film industry instead of politics. Rao, in his six-page open letter to Naidu on Monday, reminded him that the State is running out of time to have the provisions and assurances of AP Reorganisation Act getting implemented.

“It is high time, Naidu acts as the real Chief Minister with the interests of the State in mind. He should understand that the coming budget session of Parliament is the last for the present government and last hope for the State,” he said. The Congress leader said in a sarcastic note that the Chief Minister rushing to New Delhi to remind the Prime Minister of the promises made to the State in his 16-page letter and even claiming not to hesitate in going for a legal recourse to get justice to the State could leave professional actors in the dust.

“For people like Naidu, who see coming to power as an opportunity rather than a responsibility, it is no wonder the last four years looks to have gone in a jiffy. However, for those who have been waiting for employment opportunities if the special category status is given to the State, farmers waiting for water to irrigate their lands once Polavaram is completed and those waiting to have their region developed once Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor is implemented, every minute and second during the last four years was like an eon,” he said.

People have started understanding that in last four years, the Telugu Desam Party and its chief were focusing on their self-agenda rather than on the State’s development, he said. Now, with the elections approach and perhaps angry against BJP over Polavaram contract issue and capital city land deals, Chandrababu Naidu started holding the BJP responsible for the delay in implementation of promises and the AP Reorganisation Act provisions, he alleged.

The Congress leader was of the opinion that it was all part of ‘political manipulations’ to regain power and said Naidu should be wary of using his old ‘use and throw’ policy, else it will leave ‘sinner marks’ on him. The latest outburst of Naidu and his emergency visit to Delhi with 16-page memorandum proved the fact that nothing had happened in the last four years with regard to the implementation of provisions and assurances of the Act, Rao said.

What KVP says

No focus on the assurances and promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act

Now, Naidu acta as if interests of the state are foremost important

It is high time, the Chief Minister leads an all-party delegation to Delhi to get justice to the state

KVP also questions the State government taking up Polavaram, a national project

Wonders the sale of Heritage shares to Future Group and allowing Big Bazaar to exchange notes during demonetisation

Questions non-cooperation of TDP when the Opposition parties were bringing pressure on the Centre to implement AP Reorganisation Act provisions including Special Category Status