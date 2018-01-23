VIJAYAWADA: With less than 18 months remaining before the State goes for fresh Assembly elections, the YSR Congress Party chief and Leader of Opposition in the AP Assembly YS Jaganmohan Reddy, it seems, is warming up to the BJP. He has no qualms to join hands with the BJP, even when his principal adversary, the ruling TDP is a part of the NDA that is running the country now. However, there is a rider.

“If the BJP is ready to grant AP special status, we will go with them. The PM can do that in a minute. It is his prerogative,” he said in an interview given to a private news channel, which asked about his plans about the coming 2019 elections and chances of his tying up with the BJP.

Using the opportunity, Jagan tore apart both TDP, especially its chief and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Congress. He alleged that Naidu was not concerned about the special category status for AP and that he was not even making any attempt to pursue it with the Centre.

Spitting fire on Congress, he accused them of entangling him in corruption cases. Dismissing corruption allegations and the CBI cases against him Jagan said that those were politically motivated and the Congress was behind those. “My father was a born Congressman. He was an honourable man of the Congress till his death. When he was alive I held no posts. After his death, till I quit Congress, I was an honourable man too. The moment I quit the party, I became corrupt and they put me in jail in these false cases.”

During the course of interview, Jagan called the TDP chief “king of lies” and said that the much-hyped Amaravati project was a huge scam, as Naidu had failed to lay a single brick for the permanent structure in the duration of four long years. “Chandrababu Naidu is tom-tomming about Amaravati all over the world. He is now fooling the global investors. You go and see for yourself. There is nothing in Amaravati even after four years. Nothing means nothing. Naidu is not interested in building a dream city. It is a huge scam. It is a land grabbing scam,” he said.

“Naidu can’t say time is too less. After the bifurcation of AP, we are competing with Bengaluru in Karnataka, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad in Telangana. After (completion of) education our youths will go to these cities looking for jobs and wealth. We have nothing to offer them. At this rate we need at least 50 years to build a top-class city like Bengaluru. Under Naidu it will never happen. Any dumb chief minister in Naidu’s place would have done a better job,” he said. Jagan said that the people of AP were quite fed up with the ruling TDP and its boisterous Chief Minister and that they would surely pull him down from the throne in the 2019 elections.

“Naidu lied through his teeth. The only thing he knows is how to lie and fool the people. He is claiming that the GDP rate of AP is over 12 per cent. India is growing at 5-6%. Global rate is 2-3%. How can AP growth be 12%? What does he think of himself? His governance itself is a lie,” he said. The YSRC chief said that there was a belief outside AP that Naidu was a developer, but it was a myth. “Naidu is not a developer. The only development he knows is his personal development,” he said. While discussing the 2014 polls that brought Naidu to power, Jagan said Naidu became Chief Minister with the power of lies and the CBI cases against him.