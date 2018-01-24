VISAKHAPATNAM: Between November and February every year, the Vizag fishing harbour becomes a beehive of activities owing to the peak season. But this time, the hectic ambience is not to be seen. Rather, 80 per cent of the fishing boats stay anchored as the fishermen are whiling away time. They say the hope for a good catch has sunk in the peak season and the reason they cite is the unusual decrease in the catch in the fishing zone in the Bay of Bengal. Not only the fishermen from Visakhapatnam, but also the community in almost all the North Andhra districts are facing the same situation, they claim.

“Usually, November to February-end is considered as the peak fishing season. But this year, fishing has become a loss-making trade. Of the total 700 fishing boats, 80 per cent stay anchored at the jetties of Vizag harbour. The sea zones in which a bumper catch was available is increasingly becoming fish-deprived. Further, the hike in diesel prices is adding to the woes,” says Teddu Sankara Rao, secretary of Fishermen Youth Welfare Association in Vizag, adding that the situation in East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district is no different.

Doing a quick math, Sankara Rao gives details about the expenditure the fishermen incur. In the last one year, the diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10.79 per litre. A mechanised boat needs around 5,000 litres of diesel per trip which means the fishermen now bear an additional burden of `50,000 each time they venture into the sea. But, the catch is not up to the mark.

“This quarter of the year is usually favourable for fishermen as they get huge quantities of Kanagurta fish (Indian mackerel). But this year, atmospheric changes appear to have taken a toll and sea pollution has added to the woes. The catch has decreased abnormally. Now, venturing into the sea means incurring losses. So, many fishermen have started looking for alternate jobs to eke out their living,” Rao explains.

There are nearly 1,000 country boats and around 100 mechanised boats in Vizianagaram district and in Srikakulam, nearly 6,000 country boats and hundreds of mechanised boats are operating. “Earlier, we could catch plenty of fish, prawns, crabs and etc within a range of 50 to 60 metres off the shore. But now, we are not getting even handfuls of fish up to 125 metres. If the government does not come to the rescue, the fishermen will have to starve,” says Naati Dharma Rao, general secretary of Kakinada Boat Owners Association. The government does provide the subsidy, but it is far from adequate.

“The subsidy was fixed at `6.03 per litre up to 3,000 litres for each fishing boat when the diesel price was `30 per litre. But now, it has been doubled. Moreover, diesel subsidies worth crores are yet to be released. We strongly demand that the government must release the pending amounts and increase the subsidy,” he said.

