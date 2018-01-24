VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) M Malakondaiah on Tuesday said the department had received High Court order directing re-investigation in the sensational Ayesha Meera murder case. The DGP assured that investigation in the 2007 case would be conducted in a fair manner. After a meeting with AP Police Housing Corporation chairman on the housing proposals for police officials, the DGP said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Visakhapatnam Range IG Srikanth would submit all the data available with the police pertaining to the case in the High Court.

He said that a meeting would be convened soon with all the SIT officials to complete the case within the stipulated time. In the order, the High Court had asked SIT officials to complete the case re-investigation by April 28. “SIT officials will submit the status report of the case in the court, which is monitoring the probe,” said Malakondaiah

Steps taken to curb cockfights to be submitted to HC

The DGP said a detailed report on the measures taken for stopping cockfights during the Sankranti festival would be submitted in the High Court. “The court has asked to submit reports on measures taken to stop cockfights and cases filed against organisers and punters,” he added. Meanwhile, AP Police Housing Corporation chairman Sk Nagul Meera said the government is keen on constructing quarters for police officials in all Assembly constitutions.

He assured that the corporation would take up all development works in jails and police stations. “The department has got approval to construct 25 more model police stations across the State. With a cost of J22 crore, we have taken up the works of CID, ACB and laboratory and research centres in Amaravati,” Nagul Meera said.