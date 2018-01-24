VIJAYAWADA: A day after Opposition Leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy said he was ready to sail with the BJP if the Special Category Status (SCS) is given to Andhra Pradesh, senior BJP leader and Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas has ruled out such a possibility. He said that the BJP would bring a blot upon itself if it entered into an alliance with the YSR Congress.

Speaking to reporters at his office here on Tuesday, Kamineni said that he cannot even think of seeing Jagan in the same boat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In the last three-and-a-half years, PM Modi has garnered accolades for being a clean and sincere politician. On the other hand, we have a person who is facing serious corruption charges and visits court every Friday. There is no comparison between them,” he said.

He further said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had given a five-year mandate to the TDP-BJP alliance and that the BJP-led NDA will live up to its expectations. “PM Modi has promised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that he will personally monitor the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act. Even CM Naidu is of the view that the State should get all the benefits without taking a confrontational approach,” he said.