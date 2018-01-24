KARIMNAGAR: Further touching a raw nerve in the main opposition, the Congress Party, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan asked the Congress leaders not create trouble for the new Telangana State, which is just four-year-old.“Some of the Congress leaders are unhappy at my act of praising the Chief Minister K

Chandrasekhar Rao. I am once again telling that I like KCR very much. I respect him for the way he achieved statehood to Telangana. In fact, I like those politicos who fight on people’s issues, relentlessly. My sincere appeal to Congress leaders is that we should protect the fledgling State with utmost care,” Pawan said.

As part of his Chalo re Chalo re Chal tour, the actor-turned-politico began holding interactive sessions with his party cadres. On Tuesday, he addressed party activists from Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Adilabad Parliamentary constituencies at a private function hall here.The Jana Sena chief tried to use the occasion to respond to the criticism being made by the Congress Party leaders against his tour. “My comments that CM KCR is a smart and hardworking CM are disapproved of by the Congress leaders. My elder brother (Chiranjeevi) is also a member of the Congress Party. My only appeal to all the Congress leaders is that they should not create trouble for the fledgling State,” he said.

After chanting Jai Telangana slogans, Pawan said the very word Telangana has tremendous power like Vande Mataram.“Like Vande Mataram, Jai Telangana slogan also electrifies me and gives me the much needed goosebumps. As the way Vande Mataram slogan worked to achieve freedom to our country, Jai Telangana slogan too played vital role in getting statehood to Telangana. If Andhra has given me birth, Telangana has given me rebirth as I escaped a mishap at Kondagattu during election canvassing in 2009,” he said.Hitting back at his detractors, who alleged that Pawan had opposed TS movement in the earlier days, the Jana Sena chief said he was never against granting statehood to Telangana.