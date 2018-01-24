TIRUPATI: The TTD has allotted Rs 10 lakh for the renovation of the Dwajasthamabham (sanctum sanctorum) of the Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. A few other sub temples too are in the process of getting a makeover. TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal and JEO P Bhaskar agreed to revamp the structure, which was previously renovated 12 years back, given its dilapidated form. The main idol of the

Temple upon inspection was found to be intact. “An expert Sthapathi from Kanchi will visit the sanctum sanctorum to inspect the idol,” said a TTD source.