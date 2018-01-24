VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Tadepalle on Tuesday morning following the preventive arrest of CPM State secretary P Madhu. He was on his way to Peda Gottipadu as part of ‘Chalo Gottipadu’ to extend solidarity with Dalits, who have been protesting against the attacks on them by the upper caste people. He was first taken to Tadepalli police station and was later shifted to another undisclosed police station in Guntur district.The arrest of Madhu was condemned by Left and Congress parties and it was described as an oppression of fundamental rights. In a press release later in the day, leaders of all Left parties said Madhu and other Left leaders who were put under house arrest were on their way to Peda Gottipadu to extend support to Dalits, who were facing social boycott.

The leaders claimed that Dalit tenant farmers are being pressured to return the lands given to them on lease and further a Dalit youth working at a milk procurement centre at Peda Gottipadu was removed from the job. They claimed that Dalit students in the school at the village are being discriminated. They accused the police and the district administration of being mere spectators and doing nothing to resolve the issue.

On January 1, some people reportedly belonging to upper caste community had attacked Dalits in which six people got injured.

Since then, uneasy calm has been prevailing at Peda Gottipadu. For the past 22 days, tensions have been simmering in the village. Though district administration and police made attempts to form peace committee and get the issue resolved, it has not yielded any result so far. On the other hand, police said they have made preventive arrests and are not allowing any protest demonstrations to ensure that law and order is not disturbed. They maintained that they are monitoring the situation in the village.

