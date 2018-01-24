VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be crossing 1,000-km mark of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Nellore district on January 29 and the party has planned to launch a Statewide campaign ‘Walk with Jagananna’ on the same day. According to a release issued by the party, ‘Walk with Jagananna’ will be organised by the YSRCP city/district presidents and district frontal units at all the 13 district headquarters of the State. ‘Walk with Jagananna’ will also be organised in all 175 Assembly constituencies of the State by the constituency coordinators of the party under the guidance of regional coordinators.

The event at all locations will be flagged off after paying tributes to former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The YSRC claims that Jagan, who embarked on a 3,000-km walkathon, has been garnering support from all corners. People from different walks of life are participating in the padayatra, the release said.

So far Jagan’s padayatra has covered four districts -- Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor. Nearly 5,000 people join him on daily basis during his padayatra in the respective regions, it added. People and representatives of various sections of the society have been meeting the Opposition Leader in large numbers to raise their issues and extend their support to him. The padayatra, which started from Kadapa district, is currently in Nellore district.