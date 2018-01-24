VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a white paper on the expenditure incurred on N Chandrababu Naidu’s foreign trips during the last three and half years and the resultant investments in the State, the YSR Congress has said that the Chief Minister was using the trips for self-promotion at the cost of public money. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, party spokesperson Bathula Brahmananda Reddy said the Chief Minister had visited foreign countries on 17 occasions in his term so far.

“He used chartered flights and he is taking a big entourage every time, but there has been no positive and tangible response in terms of inflow of investments, setting up of industries or employment creation,” the YSRC leader pointed out. Partnership summits and entrepreneurs meetings too ended up as a publicity affair with numerous MoUs being signed and no further progress being made.

According to him, the two CII summits ended up with tall claims of `4.97 lakh crore investments and over 10 lakh jobs in 2016 and `10.54 lakh crore investments and 22 lakh jobs in 2017, but they served as big publicity events while not a single industry was set up in the State. “When our party MP and national general secretary V Vijaysai Reddy raised the question in the Rajya Sabha on the inflow of investments into Andhra Pradesh, he was told that the investments did not cross beyond the MoU stage, which shows that it was only self-promotion that matters for the Chief Minister,” he said. He also alleged that the present foreign jaunt of the Chief Minister was no different from the previous ones.