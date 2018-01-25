VIJAYAWADA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has alleged that the government wasted Rs 400 crore public money on Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS).

Mentioning about the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) with regard to the PLIS as well as other irrigation projects, the PAC Chairman found fault with the government over giving incentives to the contractors of the PLIS.

Speaking to mediapersons at the AP Legislative Assembly in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Reddy said that the government is paying bills even without having the knowledge of the company that supplied motors to the PLIS. Is it necessary for the government to spend about `100 crore toward electricity bills per year on PLIS, he pointed out.