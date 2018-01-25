VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy commissioner in the Central GST Chief Commissioner’s Office, Visakhapatnam, N Srujan Kumar has announced that as per the decision taken by the 24th GST Council meeting held on December 12 last year, the provisions of E-way bill will come into force on February 1.

“Initially, the E-way bill rules will be applicable to the Inter-state supply across the country and it will be extended to Intra-state supply before June 1, 2018.

However, in Andhra Pradesh, the E-way bill rules will come into effect on February 1 for both inter-state as and intra-state supply of goods,” a press note quoted N Srujan Kumar as saying. As per Rule 138 of the CGST Rules, 2017, every registered person who causes movement of consignments of goods valued at more than Rs 50,000 is required to furnish the information in Part-A and Part-B .