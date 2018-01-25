VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to effectively implement the energy efficiency programme in the State, the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) of the Union Ministry of Power entered into a tripartite agreement with tribal and social welfare department and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) under which the government buildings will be revamped with energy efficient infrastructure. This will help various State departments which have to pay over Rs 3,000 crore towards electricity bill dues to Discoms.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Dinesh kumar said that the State government has finalised the action plan to make all the government buildings in AP energy efficient. He said that 30 per cent of electricity bills would be saved due to this. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed all the departments to clear the dues at the earliest.

As per the agreement signed at the Secretariat on Wednesday, 11.35 crore will be spent on implementation of energy efficiency (EE) measures in 750 buildings that belong to Social Welfare department. This is expected to save 8.5 crore to the exchequer by bringing down the consumption by 12.1 million units. EESL MD S Saurabh Kumar expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the State government towards energy conservation.