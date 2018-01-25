VISAKHAPATNAM: Reiterating that all the universities in the State must set up targets to improve their ranks at the national level by the next year, Governor ESL Narasimhan has highlighted the need for all varsities having a common academic calendar. The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all universities in the State, reviewed the 14-point action plan at the Vice-Chancellors’ meet held at Andhra University on Wednesday.

“The varsities must initiate measures to improve their ranks at the national level. They should prepare reports on the progress and development of their respective institutions every three months and submit it to the government,” the Governor said. The Vice-Chancellors of 16 universities took part in the meeting. The Governor suggested several measures to improve the standard of education in the State universities.Referring to incubation centres, Narasimhan said the students should transform their ideas into products under the able mentorship by experts.

“The universities must ensure that every year, one credible idea should be brought to fruition,” he said and praised the institutions for roping in students for the government outreach programmes, especially on sanitation front. “All universities will soon have bio-metric systems for students and faculty and CCTV cameras at the major junctions on the campuses.

The Governor also highlighted the common academic calendar, automation of the campuses, apart from ensuring proper amenities for students,” said AU Vice-Chancellor G Nageswara Rao after the meeting.

At the meeting, a few universities brought various issues to the notice of the Governor who asked the Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University to submit a report on faculty crunch.